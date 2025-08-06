Sakova: EU Commission Approves Slovakia–US Nuclear Energy Cooperation Deal

Bratislava, 6 August (TASR) – The European Commission has raised no objections to the agreement between Slovakia and the United States on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice–SD) announced on social media on Wednesday.



„The European Commission confirmed that it has no objections to the conclusion of the Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Nuclear Energy between the Slovak Republic and the United States of America.

The process was fully in line with the treaty establishing the European Atomic Energy Community (EURATOM)," the minister stated.



The aim of the upcoming agreement is to create a stable framework for expert cooperation between the two countries in areas such as research, enhancing nuclear safety, sharing experience, and advanced technologies.



„The document lays the groundwork for the development of innovation, the transfer of know-how, and an influx of investment in the field of nuclear energy," Sakova added.



On this occasion, representatives of the Economy Ministry met with the US Ambassador to Slovakia, Gautam Rana, on Tuesday (5 August).

According to Sakova, the main topic of their joint meeting was the continued support for bilateral economic cooperation.