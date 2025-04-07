Sakova: Europeans Showed Unity Following Announcement of New US Tariffs

Europeans showed unity in response to new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) stated in Luxembourg on Monday after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.



The Council of Ministers also discussed the EU's measures in response to tariffs. "Europe is absolutely united on this. European leaders agreed that alternative options offered by other continents should be explored. For example, finalising a barrier-free trade agreement with Latin America would certainly benefit the European market," she stated, referring to the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, which is awaiting ratification.



Sakova added that rapidly developing countries in Asia, including China, which she described as "global economic powerhouses," are also part of the equation. In this context, she expressed hope that the recent visit by European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic at the end of March would benefit the European market and economy. "China offers great opportunities, and it's about having a constructive dialogue to ensure we don't lose access to this market," the minister stated.



Sakova pointed out the conclusions from ministerial meetings, according to which the EU could manage on its own, provided that intra-European trade increased by more than two percent. "This would compensate all European manufacturers for the losses of €80 billion they have to pay in tariffs when exporting their products to the United States," she explained.



According to her, Sefcovic stated in the meeting with EU ministers that negotiations with the USA will continue, and member states will be promptly informed about the outcomes.