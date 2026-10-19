Sakova: V4 Countries Want to Discuss Support for Industry from EU Funds

Bratislava, 19 October (TASR) - The V4 (Visegrad Four) countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) would like to channel European funds towards supporting industry in light of high energy prices, to enable the financing of companies' operating costs when drawing up further financial programmes, and to place nuclear energy on an equal footing with renewable energy sources (RES) in policy frameworks, Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) stated on Monday following a meeting in Bratislava of the V4 countries' ministers responsible for energy and European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen, at which they signed a joint declaration on priorities in this area for the European Union.

According to Sakova, EU funds from the Cohesion Policy could be used to help tackle high energy prices, or greater flexibility could be introduced within the Modernisation Fund. This would be a temporary exception. "No V4 country wants to place a long-term burden on its national budget, which is why we'd like to make use of European Commission resources to support industry where necessary," said the minister.

Furthermore, the ministers wish to discuss with the European Commission (EC) the possibility that any support projects and programmes the EC develops to promote competitiveness shouldn't only include options for financing investment costs in industrial transformation, but should also take into account the industry's operating costs. The ministers also discussed energy security following the cut-off of gas imports from Russia. In their view, the European Union could support investments aimed at diversifying supply routes.

Sakova explained the request to put nuclear power on an equal footing with renewable energy sources by pointing to improved financing options for the construction of new nuclear reactors. "Every country should choose its own energy mix according to its specific circumstances: whether that be nuclear, wind, solar, geothermal or hydro power," she added.