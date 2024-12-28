SaS: Prime Minister Robert Fico Becomes Tool of Russian Propaganda

Bratislava, December 28 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has become the tool of Russian propaganda, but Slovakia is and must remain part of the EU and NATO, not an extended arm of Moscow, chair of the opposition SaS party Branislav Groehling declared on Saturday.



Groehling responded this way to Fico's Friday (December 27) statements.



"Slovakia can ill-afford to become the tool of disinformation games. We need a prime minister who defends interests of our country, builds trust among our partners and works on actual security of the people, instead of spreading propaganda that serves interests of Russia," said Groehling.



Fico likes to talk about "independent Slovak foreign policy", but his actions are a different story. Groehling pointed out that Prime Minister Fico downplays the Russian aggression in Ukraine, disseminates unfounded accusations against Ukraine and openly impugns solidarity within the EU and NATO.



Prime Minister Fico offered Slovakia as a suitable venue for Ukrainian-Russian peace talks, having already discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose positive reaction he welcomes. Fico added that he finds it incomprehensible that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects truce. If Ukraine terminates the transit of Russian gas to Slovakia as of January 1, 2025, the Slovak Government will consider reciprocal measures, including cutting out electricity supplies to Ukraine.