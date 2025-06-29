Sasko: Audits Underway in Several Hospitals, Results Expected in October

Bratislava, June 29 (TASR) – Audits have been launched in several hospitals across Slovakia - focused on personnel, material resources and various operational processes.



The audits are expected to last approximately three months, with results likely to be available in October, Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) confirmed at a press conference earlier this week.



"A completely transparent selection process was carried out, and contracts for conducting audits were signed last week for five pilot hospitals — the largest among the sample,” said the minister.

"Because the process was entirely transparent, with clear criteria and expectations set, we’re taking it a step further — the audit will be conducted in two phases.”



In addition, Sasko announced plans to establish a central coordinator to oversee the audit results.

“It’s possible that the structure of results from one audit may differ from another, which is why the second level will include a central coordinator,” he explained.



According to the minister, the audit results could contribute to discussions on the drafting of next year’s state budget, as well as budgets in the years to follow.