School Heads Urge MPs to Return to Decency after Parliamentary Clashes

Bratislava, 12 January (TASR) - School headteachers and their deputies have called on MPs to engage in self-reflection and to return to the basic principles of decency, self-control and respect in an open letter that has now garnered more than 215 signatures, TASR learnt on Monday



In the letter, the school heads also point out that pupils are reacting to recent events on the floor of Parliament, during which physical scuffles, vulgar insults and behaviour have occurred.



"Our pupils ask us why adults in Parliament are allowed to fight and insult each other when at school we explain that violence and vulgarities are unacceptable. They ask why they should respect authorities and rules when they see that those who are meant to set an example don't follow them," the letter states.



According to the headteachers, the answers are becoming increasingly difficult and painful, as they undermine children's trust in justice, rules and democracy itself.



The school heads pointed out that Parliament should be a place where conflicts are resolved through arguments, dialogue and mutual respect, not through force, shouting or humiliation.

"We realise that politics is a space for sharp clashes of opinion. Nevertheless, we believe there are boundaries that should not be crossed. The behaviour that we witnessed damages not only the dignity of Parliament, but also has serious consequences beyond its walls. These consequences are now being felt very concretely in schools," they said.



The headteachers underlined that the letter wasn't written for political reasons or in favour of any party, but out of a sense of responsibility towards the children and young people that they educate.

They believe that MPs will realise that their actions have an impact far beyond the parliamentary chamber.