Section of R2 Expressway between Krivan and Mytna Now Open to Traffic

Krivan, 20 November (TASR) - The section of the R2 expressway between the villages of Krivan and Mytna in Banska Bystrica region is now open to all drivers, TASR was told by the Transport Ministry on Thursday afternoon.

The newly built Krivan-Mytna section on the R2 expressway was officially opened on Thursday morning with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony. The expressway will have tolls for drivers, who will be able to travel at speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

The construction work began in 2021, and it was originally scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024. It was carried out by a consortium of companies - Doprastav, Strabag and Eurovia. A half-century-old landfill near the village of Krivan caused problems and delays, however. The volume of the landfill was up to ten times bigger than originally expected, and it was only removed as late as at the turn of 2024 and 2025.

The cost of the project also increased from the initial contract price of €232 million (ex-VAT) to the current amount of around €270 million.

In connection with the opening of the newly built section, the National Highway Company (NDS) is also re-opening the follow-up R2 section from Mytna to Tomasovce, which has been closed since mid-August due to the work on the new Krivan-Mytna stretch. Only the southern bypass around Zvolen thus remains without a highway connection on the route between Bratislava and Lucenec.