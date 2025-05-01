Sefcovic: Slovakia as EU Member Competes with World's Major Players

Slovakia joining the European Union (EU) was one of the most important moments in the country's history and remains an advantage, especially today when the EU is competing with the world's biggest players in trade and the economy, said European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday, in connection with Slovakia marking the 21st anniversary of its EU membership on 1 May, TASR has learnt from its special correspondent.



The commissioner admitted that, before the arrival of democracy, he couldn't have imagined "that we would one day travel across the entire European Union without border checks and be part of the strongest trade and political bloc in the world".



"We have the opportunity to compete on equal terms with the world's biggest players, particularly in trade and economic security," explained Sefcovic, who in recent weeks has been leading EU talks with the US on customs and trade policy, as well as important negotiations to strengthen trade relations with India, ASEAN countries, Mercosur, Mexico, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.



Sefcovic expressed his belief that it's "absolutely vital for Slovakia to be part of the European Union".