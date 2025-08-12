Simecka: Fico Tries to Deflect Attention Away from Ambulance Tender Scandal

Bratislava, 12 August (TASR) – Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is trying to cover up the scandal surrounding the ambulance service tender, according to leader of the opposition Progressive Slovakia Michal Simecka.



Simecka made the statement on Tuesday in response to Fico’s claim that Parliament should investigate suspicions of British interference in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections.



„Fico is clearly desperate. He needs the public to talk about anything other than the massive scandal — the two-billion-euro deal, the ambulance tender.

That is exactly what Parliament is supposed to debate on Wednesday (13 August), however, when we will be calling for the dismissal of Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD)," Simecka said.



The PS leader also urged Fico that if he genuinely wants Parliament to address serious issues facing the country, he should ensure that Smer-SD MPs attend Wednesday’s session on the minister’s dismissal.



On Tuesday, the Prime Minister stated that Parliament should look into suspicions of British interference in Slovakia’s elections.

He wants to determine whether the British campaign supported the opposition movement Progressive Slovakia and whether campaign spending limits were exceeded.