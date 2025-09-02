Slovak Opposition Condemns Fico's Meeting with Putin as Betrayal of Slovakia

Bratislava, 2 September (TASR) – The opposition has sharply criticised Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) for his meeting on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, labelling it a disgrace and a betrayal of Slovakia’s Western allies.



According to opposition politicians, Fico merely served Russian propaganda and failed to defend Slovakia’s national interests.



„Fico has chosen to surrender Slovakia to Russian interests. This is the third time in the past year he has met with the Russian president – more often than with any European leader,” stated Michal Simecka, the leader of Progressive Slovakia, at a press conference.

He added that the prime minister lacks a democratic mandate to promote Russian interests, warning that Slovak citizens do not wish to be under Russian influence.



Simecka argued that Fico’s meeting with Putin in China only served the purposes of Russian propaganda, and criticised the Prime Minister for failing to publicly call for an end to the war in Ukraine.

„On the contrary, he attacked the EU,” he noted.



Simecka also rejected Putin’s claim that Slovakia’s foreign policy positively affects its economy. „The fact is that the Slovak economy is stagnating and, unfortunately, heading towards a recession,” he added.



Ivan Korcok (PS) added that the Prime Minister acted submissively during talks with the Russian leader. He also pointed out that the meeting came just days before Fico is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling the timing a provocation.



MP Juraj Krupa (Freedom and Solidarity) called the meeting an act of treason, claiming that Fico is “collaborating” with a foreign power hostile to Slovakia and its partners. „This is a betrayal not only of us, our interests, our future, our country, but also of our partners and allies,” he said at Tuesday’s press conference.



According to Krupa, Fico allowed himself to be used by Russian propaganda and failed to defend the interests of either Slovakia or the EU. He also expressed doubt that anything positive would come from Fico’s upcoming meeting with Zelenskyy.



„Instead of meeting with our partners, the EU leaders, to negotiate better conditions for Slovakia and improve the lives of Slovaks, Robert Fico goes to China to bow before shady dictators. It only shows who his role models are,” said Michal Sipos, chair of the 'Slovakia'-For the People-Christian Union caucus.

He criticised Fico for travelling to China instead of presenting measures to save public finances.



Prime Minister Fico met with Putin on Tuesday in Beijing. Putin stated that Russia values the independent foreign policy of the Slovak government, which he claimed positively influences the Slovak economy.

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine and reiterated their stance that it cannot become a NATO member.