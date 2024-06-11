Slovak Police Officers to Help Holidaymakers in Croatia This Year as Well

Bratislava, June 11 (TASR) - Slovak police officers will be dispatched to Croatia this year as well as part of the Safe Tourist Destination project to help Slovak tourists who find themselves in trouble, Police Corps Presidium spokesman Roman Hajek told a news conference on Tuesday.

The police officers will be based in two destinations - Crikvenica and Trogir, from July 1 to August 30.

The unit in Crikvenica will be in charge of the northern area of ​​the Primorsko-Goran coast from Zadar upwards. The unit in Trogir will deal with the southern coast, Split-Dalmatia region, said Hajek.

As in previous years, the police officers will be easily recognisable, they will wear uniforms and their police cars will be marked with a police badge. They will serve in mixed patrols. One of them will always be Croatian and will be in charge.

Slovak police officers will be sent to Croatia in two intervals. The first four will serve there from July 1 to July 31, and the next four from August 1 to 30.

Hajek said that Slovak police officers in Croatia most often deal with lost documents, petty theft on beaches, traffic accidents, improper parking, and violations of public order, mostly under the influence of alcohol.

The Safe Tourist Destination project was launched by the Croatian police in 2006 in order to help foreign tourists. Police officers from 19 countries participate in the project, with Slovak officers doing so since 2008.