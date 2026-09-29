Smer-SD to Convene Party Leadership on Wednesday to Decide Next Move

Bratislava, 29 September (TASR) - The main coalition Smer-SD party will convene a party leadership meeting on Wednesday (30 September) to decide the next course of action following the ouster of Tomas Taraba (a SNS nominee) from the post of deputy prime minister and environment minister by Parliament on Tuesday.



Smer-SD chair Robert Fico announced this on social media, adding that the junior coalition SNS party has forced him to take this approach.



"What the Slovak National Party did today is forcing Smer-SD to convene its party leadership tomorrow at 5 p.m. to decide on the next course of action," Fico declared.



Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament voted by 77 votes to remove deputy prime minister and environment minister Tomas Taraba from office. The opposition succeeded in pushing through the motion to dismiss Taraba with the support of almost all MPs from the SNS parliamentary caucus.