SPPK: Extreme Drought Has Already Affected Nearly 40 percent of Slovakia

Bratislava, 8 May (TASR) - The Slovak Agriculture and Food Chamber (SPPK) has analysed the results of a special drought monitoring report compiled from information provided by its regional chambers across Slovakia, TASR was told by SPPK spokesperson Jana Holeciova on Friday.

According to the data, the current drought is more severe than during the same period of last year and over the past seven years (2019–2026), as 22.7 percent of Slovakia's territory was affected by extreme drought in 2020. By 5 May 2026, 38.7 percent of Slovakia's territory had already been affected by extreme drought.

"We've observed a sharp increase in drought over the past three weeks and even in recent days, driven by high daily temperatures, water evaporation from the soil and windy weather," she explained.

Holeciova emphasised that the drought is adversely affecting all crops grown in Slovakia, including winter oil-seed rape, winter crops, spring crops, vegetables, including potatoes, plus the crops of orchards and vineyards. The crops are shorter, their growth is slowing down and the root systems are weak.

"The drought is affecting not only field crops but also livestock farming. Some farmers are being forced to keep their animals in sheds and feed them indoors, rather than in the open. Their feed reserves are running out quickly. Farmers can't recall a time in the past when their animals weren't out on pasture at this time of year," she stressed.

The SPPK spokeswoman added that the next two weeks will be crucial when it comes to the quantity and quality of the harvest. If there is sufficient rainfall - provided it doesn't come in the form of torrential downpours - it could alleviate the significant moisture deficit and thereby promote the growth of crops and forage for livestock.