State Opera Becomes Banska Bystrica National Theatre

Banska Bystrica, 6 July (TASR) - Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (a Slovak National Party/SNS) nominee) on Monday announced that, effective as of 1 July this year, the State Opera in Banska Bystrica has been transformed into the Banska Bystrica National Theatre.

At a ceremony in Banska Bystrica, she presented the deed of foundation to Ondrej Bernat, general director of the former State Opera.

"The Culture Ministry decided that, with effect as of 1 July this year, the State Opera would be transformed into the Banska Bystrica National Theatre. By signing a new deed of foundation, Slovakia now has a third national theatre to represent the region of central Slovakia," said Simkovicova, adding that this lays the groundwork for expanding the institution's activities to include drama.

According to Bernat, it's exactly 33 years since the State Opera in Banska Bystrica split away from the Jozef Gregor Tajovsky Theatre in Zvolen. As of 1 July, it's became a full-fledged three-ensemble theatre.

"This isn't merely a change of name; this is also aimed at recognising the work of the theatre's employees, artists, administrative staff and technical personnel, who for years have been putting effort into bringing art to people every day. Despite difficulties and challenges, they've continued to offer what they do best – sincere and genuine art," stressed Bernat.

He added that the Banska Bystrica National Theatre is about to start the reconstruction of its premises. It plans to launch a public tender to find a contractor to rebuild the workshops and storage facilities.

"During the summer, we also intend to prepare the terms of reference for a tender to renovate the old theatre building," added Bernat, expressing hope that the Banska Bystrica National Theatre will become the most modern theatre in Slovakia. Establishing a drama ensemble as the third component will take some time, however, he conceded.