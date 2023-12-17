Survey: Peter Pellegrini Most Trusted Political Leader in Slovakia

Bratislava, December 17 (TASR) - The most trustworthy political leader in Slovakia is House Chair and Voice-SD chair Peter Pellegrini, who's trusted by 46 percent of respondents and distrusted by 52 percent, it follows from a survey conducted by Focus agency on behalf of TV Markiza.



The second most trusted leader is President Zuzana Caputova (trusted by 42 percent/distrusted by 56 percent), followed by Prime Minister and Smer-SD chair Robert Fico (trusted by 37 percent/distrusted by 62 percent), SNS chair Andrej Danko (trusted by 30 percent/distrusted by 67 percent), PS chair Michal Simecka (trusted by 27 percent/distrusted by 65 percent), 'Republic' chair Milan Uhrik (trusted by 26 percent/distrusted by 65 percent), KDH chair Milan Majersky (trusted by 25 percent/distrusted by 63 percent), SaS chair Richard Sulik (trusted by 23 percent/distrusted by 74 percent), 'Slovakia' chair Igor Matovic (trusted by 11 percent/distrusted by 87 percent) and Alliance chair Krisztian Forro (trusted by 10 percent/distrusted by 55 percent).



The survey was conducted in November 15-22 on a sample of 1,015 respondents.