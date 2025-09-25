Sutaj Estok Criticises Ferencak's Position, No Expulsion Planned Yet

Bratislava, 25 September (TASR) – Leader of the junior coalition party Voice-SD Matus Sutaj Estok claimed that the party is not yet ready to expel Jan Ferencak from its ranks, but pointed out that Ferencak's recent views do not represent those of the party, and Sutaj Estok plans to hold a one-on-one discussion with Ferencak because of that, TASR learnt on Thursday.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Sutaj Estok criticised Ferencak's stance during a parliamentary vote on a package of fiscal consolidation measures for next year, in which Ferencak abstained.



„I will talk to Ferencak. He is a member of the Voice parliamentary caucus and of the party itself.

However, recently his views have not represented those of the caucus or the party. Still, every stray sheep has space in our party – we can sit down and discuss how we want to operate going forward, because we care about the stability of this coalition and we want to be a stable partner," Sutaj Estok said.



He expressed disappointment that Ferencak had not discussed his position within the party.

„I find it absolutely irresponsible to side with the opposition, which has not come up with a single proposal and is merely tossing populist rhetoric into the public space," he added.



House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice–SD) also criticised Ferencak's statements regarding his support for the government coalition.

He stressed that the consolidation bill was a key piece of legislation and urged Ferencak not to act independently.



„We need to hold the line of this government, of which we are a voluntary part and with the intent to remain," Rasi concluded.

