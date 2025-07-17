Sutaj Estok: Police Followed Protocol in Bomb Threats Case

Bratislava, 17 July (TASR) - The Slovak police acted in line with the investigator's instructions when informing the public about the detained suspect concerning recent bomb threats, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) declared on Wednesday.



Sutaj Estok emphasised that the police only disclosed verified facts and did not have authorisation to publish working investigative theories, including a potential Russian link.

"Working hypotheses in ongoing investigations are not meant to be made public," said Sutaj Estok, urging an end to attacks against police officers and the spreading of conspiracy theories.



"The order to inform the public about the detention came directly from the investigator and covered only the confirmed fact of the detention — nothing more, no unverified details," said the minister.

He emphasised that only information approved for release by the investigator was shared and that the police followed all procedures.



Sutaj Estok stressed that working investigative theories, including a potential Russian link, were not meant for public disclosure.

"These are only hypotheses within an ongoing investigation," he said.



Acting Police Corps President Jana Maskarova confirmed that the police followed legal procedures throughout.

Along with Sutaj Estok, she praised the Slovak police and the international team involved in the investigation.

She indicated that further information will be released once the embargo is lifted.



The minister firmly rejected accusations of secrecy. "The Slovak authorities have never hidden anything. When there is a verified, evidence-based finding, we will inform the public truthfully and responsibly — regardless of who or which country may be involved," he stated.

He called on the opposition parties and the media to stop spreading conspiracy theories about alleged cover-ups.



Sutaj Estok also criticised public comments made by Czech officials, suggesting that they may have been politically motivated due to the pre-election period in the Czech Republic.

"Such uncontrolled media leaks of working theories could seriously undermine the investigation, jeopardise its success and give perpetrators a chance to cover their tracks," he warned.



Despite this, he expressed confidence that cooperation between the Slovak and Czech police will continue at a high level.

He also highlighted a phone call on 16 July between the Czech Police Corps President and Jana Maskarova, during which the Czech side apologised for inappropriate comments made by its spokesperson.



On Wednesday morning, the Slovak police reported a joint operation with Czech and Ukrainian counterparts in Dnipro, Ukraine, in which they detained a Ukrainian national suspected of making bomb threats.

The Czech police later confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect had targeted schools not only in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, but across Europe.

The Czech intelligence service BIS claimed that the attacks were most likely financed by a Russian actor.



According to media reports, Czech security services criticised the Slovak authorities for allegedly withholding information about the detained suspect's ties to Russia.