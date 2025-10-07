Sutaj Estok Respects Prosecutor-General's Conclusion about Fine on President

Bratislava, 7 October (TASR) – Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) has said that he respects the conclusions of the Prosecutor-General's Office regarding the fine imposed on President Peter Pellegrini, stating that the ministry will decide on further steps after a thorough review of the relevant documents.



Sutaj Estok made the statement at a press conference on Tuesday in response to Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka’s assertion that the fine was unlawful.



"We'll wait for the recommendation from the Prosecutor-General to give us a clear set of steps on how to proceed in this case," said Sutaj Estok.



Earlier on Tuesday, Zilinka stated on social media that the Interior Ministry violated the law by imposing a fine on President Pellegrini with respect to his 2024 election campaign.

According to Zilinka, the president has immunity from prosecution for administrative offences. He also announced that a prosecutor's protest has been filed, proposing an annulment of the decision.



In March, Pellegrini was fined €10,000 for accepting campaign funds after the legal deadline. He paid the fine in April and admitted to making a mistake.