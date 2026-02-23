Sutaj Estok: Threatening Messages Concern 19 Schools, Mostly in Bratislava

Bratislava, 23 February (TASR) - Threatening messages were sent to 19 schools in Slovakia on Sunday (22 February) night, most of them in Bratislava, but also one in Samorin (Trnava region) and one in Snina (Presov region), Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) told a news conference on the same day, adding that 65 police patrols have been deployed to guard the schools.

The minister confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing and that each threat is being examined individually. The situation is currently under control, he said.

"The investigation is ongoing, led by the District Police Corps Directorate in Bratislava," said Sutaj Estok, adding that the crime of spreading an alarmist news, which carries a prison sentence of up to five years, is being examined. "Each single threat is being examined individually, every piece of information is being analysed, and every clue is being evaluated without underestimating the risk," he added.

Police Corps President Jana Maskarova noted that the cyber-crime unit is also working intensively to identify the perpetrators. "We've already identified some leads," she said.

Education Minister Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD) urged parents to rely on official statements regarding information. "I believe that the police will track down those who initiated such information and made these threats very soon," said Drucker. At the same time, he declared that schools are a safe space for children and mentioned several measures implemented in this regard.

Sutaj Estok stressed that the threats against schools aren't an internet prank. "These are not harmless messages on social media, but an attack on the sense of safety among parents, as well as children and school staff," he warned, adding that he's also mindful of the context of pupils returning to schools after the spring holidays. According to him, it's obvious that the threats could be partly aimed at causing chaos, uncertainty or fear among both parents and schools. Meanwhile, the minister praised the response of schools, which allowed parents to decide themselves whether to send their children to school or not.