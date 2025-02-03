Sutaj Estok: Victory Memorial in Dargov Defaced with Vulgar Inscriptions

The WWII Victory Memorial in the village of Dargov (photo by TASR)

The WWII Victory Memorial in the village of Dargov (Kosice region) has been vandalised with vulgar inscriptions in English and a Nazi swastika, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) stated in a post on social media, adding that the act was carried out by supporters of fascism and Nazism.



"This act isn't just ordinary vandalism - it's direct provocation aimed at our history, our heroes and the values on which the independent Slovakia was built," said Sutaj Estok.



The minister said that the police are investigating the case intensively. He believes that the perpetrators will soon be identified and punished according to the law.



