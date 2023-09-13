Swiss International Air Line to Connect Kosice with Zurich as of March 2024

Kosice, September 13 (TASR) - A new airline, Swiss International Air Lines, is coming to Kosice, representatives of Kosice airport and the airline told a news conference on Wednesday.

The Swiss airline will operate regular flights on the Zurich-Kosice route three times a week as of March 27, 2024. Passengers will be able to fly with the airline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Airbus A220 aircraft.

Swiss International Air Lines is the fifth airline to fly from Kosice on a regular basis. It will provide the only direct air link between Slovakia and Switzerland while providing new flight opportunities with transfers in Zurich.

The opening of the line before Easter should facilitate holiday travel for Slovaks living in Switzerland and their families. Ticket sales have already been launched.

"The arrival of the third network carrier and concurrently third member of the Star Alliance significantly improves the air accessibility of our region. We believe that the business sector, tourism and the large community of Slovaks living in Switzerland will benefit from it significantly," said Kosice Airport executive director and board chairman Thomas Dworschak.

Swiss International Air Lines is a member of Lufthansa Group. Lufthansa Group representative for Slovakia Zuzana Mrvova stated that the city of Kosice, with its many historical monuments, is gaining increasing popularity. "We're registering strong demand throughout the region, and we're aware of its great potential in terms of tourism. The Kosice-Zurich route will also offer attractive opportunities to transfer to plenty of other destinations," she said.

Kosice airport is controlled by Vienna international airport (66 percent) and the Slovak Republic represented by the Transport Ministry (34 percent).