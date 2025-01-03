T. Taraba: System for Returning Disposable Beverage Packaging Can be Fairer

Bratislava, January 3 (TASR) - The Environment Ministry is still working on a draft amendment to the law on returning disposable beverage packaging, TASR has learnt in an interview with Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee), who claimed the state doesn't have an overview of what is happening in the system for returning PET bottles and cans.



Taraba stated the draft amendment should be ready this year. The ministry wants one representative in the management of the system, emphasising that it has no interest in breaking up the system.



The Environment Ministry has held multiple meetings with the system's management. "We are discussing the amendment to the law. The aim of these negotiations is to take the positive development of the system into consideration while ensuring fair conditions for all entities operating in this market," said Taraba.



The minister criticised the company responsible for labelling returnable containers for having a monopoly on the Z-labelling of plastic bottles. [Beverage containers marked with a capital letter Z indicate that a container comes under the deposit and return system ed. note]. According to Taraba, the state is obliged to ensure that all market participants, including small sellers and producers, are guaranteed that the system administrator will not abuse its position. Taraba argues that the system can be improved and, in particular, in can be made fair to all market participants.