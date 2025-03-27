Takac: EC Experts Confirmed Measures against Foot-and-Mouth Have Been Correct

Bratislava, March 27 (TASR) - European Commission (EC) experts have confirmed that the the measures that Slovakia has put in place to address foot-and-mouth disease have been correct, said Agriculture Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) following his meeting with EC experts on Thursday.

"I can state that the experts have unambiguously confirmed that the steps taken by State Veterinary and Food Administration head Martin Chudy and his team are the right ones, and, in my opinion, often go beyond what EU legislation obliges us to do. I must say that no one can question the steps that have been taken, and this has been confirmed for us by the given experts," said Takac.

The minister noted that the first case of foot-and-mouth disease occurred in Slovakia last Friday (March 21), and the disease has been confirmed at four farms so far. "No other outbreaks have been confirmed here, which is very important information, and no suspicions [of infection] have been reported, either," stressed Takac.

He reiterated that small-scale farmers in the vicinity of the outbreaks of the disease who have had to cull their livestock due to the disease will be compensated in the upcoming days.

Chudy pointed to the need to observe bio-security rules strictly in order to protect livestock. He stressed the importance of regular clinical checks and animal testing. Although the incubation period is supposed to be seven to 14 days, the occurrence of another case in Hungary after almost three weeks shows that the infection can occur even after a longer period of time, he added.