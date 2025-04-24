Takac: Farm Subsidies Worth €511 million Paid Out from 2024 Programme So Far

Bratislava, April 24 (TASR) - Farm subsidies worth €511 million have been paid out from the 2024 programme to date, making up 86.69 percent of the total sum of €589.5 million, Agriculture Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) told a news conference on Thursday with Agriculture Payment Agency (PPA) general director Marek Cepko and local government representatives in attendance.

A total of €377.4 million (96.26 percent) has been paid out in subsidies within the first pillar and €133.6 million (67.01 percent) within the second pillar. An amount of €78.5 million remains to be paid from the total sum by the end of June.

"These are the best-ever figures in terms of drawing money from the first pillar, i.e. direct subsidies. For the first time in history, we've managed to have more than 95 percent of direct subsidies paid out as early as in April," said Takac. PPA will thus manage the 2024 programme by the end of June without sanctions, he added.

"There's still €78.5 million left to be paid out by June 30. However, €48 million of that amount cannot be paid yet. It concerns subsidies for so-called animal welfare, which can only be paid out in May," noted the minister.

Takac pointed out that the 2025 programme was launched on April 14 and will last until May 15. Farmers can apply for farm subsidies without sanctions within this deadline. "I would like to point out that anyone who submits an application for a direct subsidy on May 16 or later will be incur a penalty," said Takac.

According to the minister, €600 million has been allocated for farm subsidies within the 2025 programme.

