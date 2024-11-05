Taraba: Previous Governments' Neglect of Chinese Investors Was Mistake

Bratislava/Shanghai, November 5 (TASR) - Slovakia is interested in investments with high added value, which will make the country more competitive and boost the living standards of its people, stated Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) at the opening of a business forum between China and Slovakia in Shanghai on Monday.



Taraba emphasised that China is home to many world-leading investors across various industries and stressed the importance of engaging with them on equal terms, without ideological prejudices.



The environment minister stated that previous Slovak governments' lack of attention to Chinese investors interested in making large investments in Europe led to many projects being directed elsewhere, so the current visit to China is crucial for Slovakia in terms of demonstrating its interest in a strategic investment partnership. He also highlighted the importance of increasing the presence of Slovak products on the Chinese market, which, in addition to its size, is characterised by significant purchasing power.



The business forum was organised by the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) together with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). More than 150 entrepreneurs participated in the event.



The business mission to China is the largest one ever organised by SARIO. As many as 77 representatives of Slovak entrepreneurs have been part of the delegation during the visit to China led by Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), which is taking place from October 30 to November 5.