Taraba: Suspended Funds from Recovery Plan Relate to Previous Govt's Decisions

Bratislava, 16 November (TASR) - The suspended funds from Slovakia's Recovery and Resilience Plan relate to zoning decisions made by the previous government, and, apart from the suspended €17 million, the remaining funds have been safeguarded, claimed ex-environment minister Tomas Taraba and MP (Independent) in a video posted on social media on Monday in response to the suspension of part of the payment from the recovery plan.

Michal Kica, former environment ministry state secretary during the previous parliamentary term and current deputy chair of the extra-parliamentary Democrats party, stated that the incumbent government is also responsible for any shortcomings in the zoning of the Muranska Plain and the Velka Fatra mountains.

"Given that hundreds of millions of euros were genuinely at risk and we had taken responsibility for this zoning, I guaranteed that we'd carry out the zoning for which we were responsible in such a way that we wouldn't lose any significant sums of money. We succeeded in doing so," said Taraba.

Kica pointed out that the government only received the zoning plans as a binding milestone from the recovery plan when it was revised in the summer of 2025, meaning that the current governing coalition bears responsibility for all zoning plans. "It's only as part of a completely new milestone from 2025 that the condition was introduced that national park zoning must include strict protection of primeval forests, old-growth forests and capercaillie sites. Previous governments had no such obligation. The methodology for classifying old-growth forests was also not established until January 2026," noted Kica, adding that the ministry under Taraba was supposed to amend the zoning plans of the previous government.

Taraba also denied responsibility for the European Commission's objections regarding the designation of wind farm acceleration zones. "The only outstanding issue regarding the wind farm in the Zemplin area is that, on paper at least, the Slovak Nuclear Energy Company - a company whose shareholder isn't the Environment Ministry but the Economy Ministry - hasn't, according to the European Commission, calculated a sufficient number of turbines for the site in question," he stated.

The European Commission on Monday partially approved Slovakia's eighth request for a payment of €548 million under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, which forms part of the national recovery plan; but it is still assessing payments for one milestone and one target. According to the EC report, Slovakia has satisfactorily met 26 out of 28 set and approved milestones and targets.

The Commission found that when it came to the zoning of national parks not all endangered areas had been classified under the highest level of protection, and that Slovakia had failed to meet the target of establishing a pilot zone for wind energy with a potential capacity of at least 300 MW.