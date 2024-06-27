Tibor Gaspar Elected New Vice-chair of Parliament

Bratislava, June 27 (TASR) - MP Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) was elected the new House Vice-chair on Thursday, set to replace MP Lubos Blaha (Smer-SD) who stepped down following his election to the European Parliament, TASR learnt on the same day.



In the secret ballot, Gaspar received votes from 79 lawmakers, whereas 61 were against and one vote was declared invalid.



Gaspar will continue to chair the House Defence and Security Committee for the time being, as his replacement has not yet been determined.

At a press conference held on the same day, Gaspar announced that criminal charges against him in the Ezechiel 7 case have been dropped.



"That was a well-known case, orchestrated with a mind to influence the course of an election campaign," he commented.



In 2023, as part of Ezechiel 7 operation, police pressed multiple charges of bribery against ex-police chief and MP Tibor Gaspar and Nitra-based entrepreneur Norbert B. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons]. It also charged ex-police officer Roman S. with founding, orchestrating and supporting a criminal group as well as with bribery.

