Tomas: Minimum Wage to Go Up by Nearly €100 to €915 Next Year

Bratislava, March 4 (TASR) - The minimum wage will rise by almost €100 next year and will reach €915, Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Minister Erik Tomas (Voice-SD) posted on a social network on Tuesday.

"All this is thanks to a new automaton from the Labour Ministry, which guarantees such a level for the minimum wage, unless the social partners agree otherwise," wrote Tomas.

The Labour Ministry pushed through the amendment to the minimum wage law in the second half of last year. The amendment states, among other things, that starting as of 2026 the minimum wage will increase to at least 60 percent of the average nominal monthly salary.