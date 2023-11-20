Tomas: Unemployment Down to 3.9 Percent in October, Lowest Figure This Year

Bratislava, November 20 (TASR) - Unemployment in Slovakia, measured according to the proportion of available job-seekers of productive age, fell to 3.9 percent in October, the lowest level seen this year, Labour Minister Erik Tomas (Voice-SD) told a news conference on Monday.

Unemployment decreased by 0.08 percentage points (p.p.) from September, while the year-on-year (y-o-y) drop was 0.47 p.p.

Tomas highlighted that unemployment decreased in all regions of Slovakia in October, most significantly in Kosice region. Sixty-one districts posted drops, with the district of Gelnica (Kosice region) recording the biggest one.

"The extraordinarily good news is that unemployment stayed below 10 percent in all districts of Slovakia for the second month in a row. The last time that unemployment above 10 percent was recorded was in the district of Rimavska Sobota (Banska Bystrica region)," said the minister.

Unemployment measured by the proportion of all job-seekers of productive age declined in October as well. It amounted to 4.66 percent in October, while it stood at 4.86 percent in September, added Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Centre head Peter Ormandy.

