Top Prosecutor Zilinka: Slovakia's Crackdown on Corruption Loses Momentum

Bratislava, 4 February (TASR) – The rate of prosecution of corruption in Slovakia has fallen significantly, with not a single corruption offence uncovered at the highest levels of the state in 2025, Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka stated at a press conference on Wednesday.

Zilinka added that Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) doesn't agree with the stance of the Prosecutor-General's Office (PG) on an assessment of the fight against corruption in a drafted report on the state of the rule of law.



The head of the prosecution service confirmed that he's met the prime minister regarding the issue, and that he insists on the position of the PG's Office. Zilinka also told Fico during the meeting about his reservations regarding the manner in which some legislation is adopted.



The head of the prosecution service also criticised amendments to the Criminal Code and the reorganisation of the Police Corps. Zilinka added that he informed the prime minister that the prosecution service stands by its position.

"The prime minister expressed only general disagreement with the stance of the Prosecutor-General's Office. I told him that he has the right to do so, and I repeated our arguments, very briefly. I also informed him about the statistical data and how we assess them, and that was all. The prime minister didn't comment further," said Zilinka in response to a journalist's question.



The prosecutor-general told the prime minister that he considers the investigation into corruption at the highest levels to be catastrophic. "They have a different interpretation of the statistical data," he said.



Zilinka also rejected claims that the meeting with the prime minister was a secret one. According to him, he wasn't alone with Fico at any point, and he considers political statements regarding the matter to be insulting.

