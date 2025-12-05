Ukraine Reopens Consulate in Presov

Presov/Bratislava, 5 December (TASR) – Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha opened the Consulate General of Ukraine in Presov on Friday and unveiled its official plaque.



"We are opening this Consulate General in a difficult situation, as Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, and what we are doing – our defence – we are doing for our common European home, not only for ourselves. The Ukrainian nation is defending shared European values.

This is also recognition of Slovakia's role, the role of your country. From the very first moment you have stood with us during the brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine.

You opened your homes and your hearts to our people. We appreciate it greatly, and it is truly an invaluable contribution," Sybiha said.



"Today around 40,000 Ukrainian citizens live in the Presov Region, which is a large number.

For Ukraine, one of the priorities is to secure the rights of our compatriots, provide them with necessary services, make their lives easier, and be closer to them. It also represents a new point of cooperation between our two countries," Sybiha added.



In his remarks, Blanar expressed solidarity with the suffering Ukrainian people. He assured the Ukrainian foreign minister that Slovakia will always remember their hardship and continue doing its utmost to help alleviate it.



"After the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine, Slovaks opened their arms, and in the early period more than 2,000,000 refugees from Ukraine passed through Slovakia.

Many decided to stay, and Slovaks generously provided their homes so they could live through this difficult time in at least dignified conditions.

In the Presov Region alone there are 40,000 Ukrainians, but according to our statistics, which change constantly, we have around 160,000 to 170,000 Ukrainians living in Slovakia," Blanar said.



The Consulate General in Presov operated until 2014. Its reopening, he added, proves that Ukraine seeks to take care of its citizens living in Slovakia, and likewise that Slovakia wants to provide good conditions for Ukrainian citizens residing in the country.

