Taraba: We'll Set Aside around €300 mn for Green Transformation of Companies

Bratislava, November 23 (TASR) - The Environment Ministry plans to start up the Environment Fund and allocate around €300 million for the green transformation of businesses by next year, Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (an SNS nominee) stated at the Autumn ITAPA conference on Thursday, adding that the ministry is currently unable to unfreeze all the funds.

"Every day I meet companies that tell me about their visions; for example, when it comes to the production of green ammonia, we communicate with Duslo Sala. We have important projects here. I think that the Environment Ministry is clearly the one with the most available resources for the green transformation of the Slovak economy," said the minister, mentioning, for example, the recovery plan and cohesion funds.

According to him, the distribution of funds from the Environment Fund will take place in several forms. "I'm willing to conduct a debate with the Economy Ministry so that it too can determine in which companies the transformation will be meaningful and where the greatest added value for the economy will be," he stated, adding that the allocations will also depend on how plausible the ideas that companies come up with are.