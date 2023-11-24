EC Evaluates Positively Third Request for Payment from Recovery Plan

Bratislava, November 24 (TASR) - The European Commission (EC) gave a positive evaluation of additional completed measures from the recovery plan and Slovakia is thus closer to the payment of the third request for payment, which it submitted in September of this year in the amount of €815 million, TASR was told by the Government Office on Friday.

After deducting the pre-financing, Slovakia will receive €662 million as part of this request.

"Today is an important day for Slovakia. The EC's evaluation confirms that the implementation of the recovery plan is going in the right direction. Now it is important to continue and submit the fourth request for payment by the end of the year and at the same time start investments in the regions," said Vice-Premier for EU Funds and Recovery Plan Peter Kmec (Voice-SD).

The Government Office reported that part of the assessment of individual requests for payments is also a check to see if any of the previously fulfilled milestones have not been changed.

"Slovakia received the full amount of the previous payments, so we're among the first six countries that are this far in the entire process and have already submitted three requests for payment. After receiving the third request, we'll have a total of over €2 billion at home for the completed measures," added the Government Office.

The third request for payment consists of 27 milestones and targets. They mainly concern green measures to protect nature, restore family houses and support renewable energy sources as well as the field of education.