Volkswagen Slovakia Boosted Turnover by 6 percent to €12.5 billion in 2024

Bratislava, April 3 (TASR) - Volkswagen (VW) Slovakia, the biggest carmaker in the country, ended last year with sound results, company representatives told a news conference on Thursday.

The company boosted its turnover by 6 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) to €12.5 billion and increased its pre-tax profit by 11 percent to €355 million. VW Slovakia's Bratislava plant increased its output by 3.7 percent y-o-y to 341,111 cars.

Eight models of four brands - Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Skoda - rolled off the company's production lines. The VW plant in Martin (Zilina region) also increased its output, with component production going up by 8 percent to some 24,660,000 components.

"We're pleased that we managed to achieve better production figures and financial results than the year before despite the ongoing unstable situation in the supply chain and fluctuations in the production programme. We achieved this owing to the commitment and flexibility of the entire Volkswagen Slovakia team, an efficient use of resources and a constant optimisation of processes and costs," stated chairman of VW Slovakia's board of directors Wolfram Kirchert.

VW Slovakia has invested some €1.2 billion since 2020, with investments going mainly in the BETA+ project (the VW Passat and Skoda Superb) and in preparations for a fully electric Porsche Cayenne. Total investments of the company since it was set up in 1991 amounted to €5.8 billion.

The company expanded its production portfolio in early 2024 to include a luxury version of the Skoda Superb model. At the same time, it launched mass production of plug-in hybrid derivatives for the VW Passat and Skoda Superb models last spring. In the second half of the year, the portfolio was supplemented by the extremely high-performance Audi RS Q8 and Skoda Superb Sportline.

"VW Slovakia purchased production materials worth over €3 billion from domestic suppliers last year," said Kirchert. The proportion of materials purchased from domestic suppliers thus reached 29 percent. The highest share of supplies (31 percent) came from Germany, while those from Hungary were in third place (17 percent).

VW Slovakia has manufactured more than 7 million vehicles in Slovakia since 1991. It's a pillar of Slovak exports and the biggest private employer in the country.