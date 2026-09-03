Andy Warhol Museum Reopens in Medzilaborce after €15.9 million Renovation

Medzilaborce, 3 August (TASR) - The renovated Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce (Presov region) was officially opened on Thursday evening, with the ceremony also attended by President Peter Pellegrini, House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) and Presov Region Governor Milan Majersky (Christian Democrats/KDH).

The only specialised museum dedicated to the king of pop art in Europe underwent a comprehensive €15.9-million renovation involving a major reconstruction of the building, installation of new exhibitions, multimedia features, an amphitheatre and walkable multifunctional roof.

According to Pellegrini, the museum's new look could significantly boost its appeal to foreign visitors as well.

"I therefore believe that this museum will be a magnet for people from all over the world who, if they want to visit an Andy Warhol museum, can either visit Pittsburgh in the United States or Medzilaborce in the Slovak Republic," said Pellegrini, expressing his gratitude to all those who contributed to its successful reconstruction.

Rasi highlighted Andy Warhol's importance to the region and his international reach.

"I'm convinced that when you enter this museum, you'll be speechless; you'll simply absorb the amazing, world-class experience waiting for you there. Andy Warhol is truly an artist of global standing, but today should also honour him as an ambassador for this region. Because when it comes to the most prominent figure we can showcase, someone who represents both us and you in the arts, it's Andy Warhol," stated Rasi.

Construction work began in April 2023 and was completed within the two-year deadline. Contractors handed over the building in April 2025, while further preparations and installation of the new interior furnishings and exhibitions continued through 2026.

Of the total cost of €15.9 million, construction work totalled €13.1 million, while €2.3 million went to interior furnishings, and some €500,000 to design and engineering work. The project received €5.4 million from the state budget, an additional €8.2 million from EU funds, and some €2.3 million from Presov region's own resources.

The new concept combines original Warhol artworks with digital and interactive technologies. Also featured are works by other artists such as Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Robert Indiana and Banksy.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Andy Warhol's nephew Donald Warhola. "It's remarkable what has been accomplished here. I really like the use of the latest and most modern technologies, which goes hand in hand with the mindset of my uncle Andy, who was a huge enthusiast and fan of the latest technologies and always incorporated them into his work," he said.