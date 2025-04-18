Zilina: GIS System to Facilitate Traditional May Day Kiss Under Cherry Blossom

Zilina/Bratislava, April 18 (TASR) - Zilina city authority has created a special map of cherry trees in bloom via its Geographic Information System (GIS) to enable couples to share a kiss under a blossoming tree, Zilina spokesperson Zuzana Ondrasova announced on Friday.



This year, cherry trees have blossomed earlier than usual, so the people of Zilina can enjoy a traditional May Day kiss under a cherry tree in bloom ahead of time.



"Just a few clicks are enough for anyone to find the nearest cherry tree in the city. The GIS website provides this information to the public through digital maps, among other things. By clicking on the 'May Day Cherry Trees' icon, users will see a map showing the locations of cherry trees. The application is designed to work with the GPS receiver of the user's device, which allows for localisation on the map. The application is accessible from both computers and mobile devices," the spokesperson stated.



The GIS of the city of Zilina offers, in addition to basic tools like the land register map, a number of other useful applications. It is possible to find the city's zoning plan, an overview of playgrounds and sports facilities, or information on the movement of winter maintenance vehicles during colder months. The system's content is regularly updated to provide current and practical information to the public.