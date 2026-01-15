Zilinka: Criminal Proceedings Launched over Voderady Outlet Purchase

Bratislava, 15 January (TASR) - A prosecutor of the serious crime department at the Prosecutor-General's Office has launched criminal proceedings concerning the felony of a breach of obligations in the management of entrusted property with respect to the purchase of the Voderady outlet, Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka announced in a social network post on Thursday.



The head of the prosecution service added that the decision to initiate criminal proceedings dates from Wednesday (14 January).



Last year, the state purchased the abandoned Voderady outlet for just under €17 million, with the aim of building a National Innovation and Technology Centre.

The opposition criticised the amount for which the state bought the property. A parliamentary inquiry will also be carried out regarding the case.