ZSR: Capacity of Railway Line Fully Restored after Sunday's Accident

Bratislava, 12 November (TASR) - The capacity of the railway line near Pezinok in Bratislava region has been fully restored after the train accident that took place on Sunday (9 November), meaning that as of Wednesday afternoon there will be no need to cancel any connections, TASR was told by spokesperson for rail-infrastructure operator ZSR Petra Lanikova.

"ZSR managed to find a technical solution yesterday that allows tracks 1, 3, and 5 at Pezinok railway station to be used again. This means that trains can cross, and the line's capacity has thus been restored. As of today, full track speed has been introduced on the adjacent track. This will be limited for a necessary period of time while the consequences of the accident are being dealt with in accordance with transport regulations," said Lanikova.

ZSR plans to complete repairs on track number 2 on Sunday (16 November). Railway workers will have to replace approximately 400 metres of rails and 360 sleepers. They will also replace and repair two sets of points.

"ZSR is doing its utmost to ensure that the damaged section will be passable again at the original track speed as soon as possible. All work has the highest priority and is being carried out in accordance with safety regulations," stated the spokeswoman.

Two trains collided near Pezinok on Sunday evening. A REX 1814 train was hit by an Ex 620 train after leaving Pezinok station, reportedly due to one of the trains ignoring a red signal. No fatalities were reported, but dozens of passengers were injured. Hospitals treated 79 people, including three with serious chest and abdominal injuries and 60 with minor wounds.