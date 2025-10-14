ZSR Expects to Put Section near Jablonov Back in Operation on Wednesday

Jablonov nad Turnou 14 October (TASR) - State-run rail network operator ZSR expects that the section of track near the village of Jablonov nad Turnou in the district of Roznava (Kosice region) will be put back in operation on Wednesday (15 October) after the serious train accident that took place there on Monday (13 October).

TASR was told by ZSR that according to the findings so far, one of the express trains was about 100 metres from where it should have been at the time of the accident. Whether this was the result of a technical fault, human error or another factor will be the subject of further investigation.

"The track is equipped with axle counters in that section, which will provide us with important data for the investigation, including the exact time and location when the train passed a particular point on the track. This information will play a key role in reconstructing events and in the analysis of the circumstances of the accident," added ZSR spokeswoman Petra Lanikova.

The clear-up following the train collision started on Monday evening after approval from an investigator of the Transport Ministry and the Police Corps. However, the work was temporarily suspended due to difficulties with manipulating a carriage and engine, which had come to rest at the edge of a drop approximately 30-50 metres from the track. "It is this situation that poses the greatest challenge, especially given the position of the carriage, which is right on the edge of the drop. As there is no access to these objects from underneath and one of the carriages is in an unstable position above the drop, it was necessary to carry out a 3D scan first to assess the risk of a possible slide," she added.

As the rolling stock cannot be lifted from this position by standard means, such as with cranes, the carriage will be carefully and gradually lowered towards the engine.

At the same time, repair work on the infrastructure started at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday. "I'd like to thank all the elements of the integrated rescue system for their deployment and professionalism in these difficult moments," added ZSR general director Ivan Bednarik.

Meanwhile, the driver who was detained by the police after the collision has been released from detention after procedural steps were carried out, TASR was told by spokeswoman for the Kosice Regional Police Directorate Lenka Ivanova on Tuesday.

An investigation concerning the crime of general endangerment has been initiated in connection with the accident. "The investigation and all necessary procedures continue. We'll keep you informed of any developments," said the spokeswoman.

The driver of the other train was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being freed from the engine.