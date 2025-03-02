ZSSK Changes Timetable as of Sunday, Will Bring Positives But Also Restrictions

Bratislava, March 1 (TASR) - Rail-passenger carrier ZSSK will change its timetable as of Sunday (March 2), ZSSK spokesman Dominik Drevicky has told TASR, adding that the new timetable will bring positive changes as well as temporary restrictions to passengers.

According to Drevicky, the new timetable includes a reduction in the travel time between Kiev and Bratislava, better transfers in the town of Kralovany (Zilina region), and adjustments to regional trains.

However, it also involves temporary restrictions due to the beginning of the modernisation of the Poprad Tatry-Vydrnik rail track section, said Drevicky. Rail-infrastructure owner ZSR will limit rail services to a single track for several months as of March. The suspension of rail services will concern passenger trains between Spisska Nova Ves and Poprad (both Presov region). At the same time, some trains will only serve part of their routes.