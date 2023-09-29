Almost 59,000 People Voted by Mail in Snap Election

Bratislava, September 29 (TASR) - A total of 58,779 people voted by mail from abroad in the snap general election due to take place on Saturday, the Interior Ministry has reported, adding that the deadline for delivering these votes expired at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Previously, a total of 72,993 people applied to vote by post, meaning that 80.5 percent of them actually cast their vote in the end.

The votes from abroad came from 104 countries, with the highest number originating from the Czech Republic (23,486), followed by the UK (6,238) and Germany (5,546). The top ten further includes Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the USA, Ireland, Belgium and France.

The ministry noted in this regard that the 58,779 votes from abroad is a record number. It stood at 48,925 in the last general election in 2020.