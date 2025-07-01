Huliak's National Coalition Changes Name to Countryside Party

Bratislava, 1 July (TASR) - The extra-parliamentary National Coalition has changed its name to the Countryside Party (Strana vidieka in Slovak), its leader and Tourism and Sport Minister Rudolf Huliak (Independent) stated on Tuesday, stressing that the party wants to represent traditional values and especially the traditional agrarian essence of Slovakia.

Huliak said that the party will support the regions and stressed that Slovakia is a rural country. "There is a long-standing demand for the formation of a party that will represent the traditional family, the traditional agrarian essence of Slovakia, but above all to take care of the Slovak countryside," said Huliak.

The National Coalition held a meeting in the village of Ocova (Banska Bystrica region) on Monday (30 June), where he said they unanimously agreed to change the party's name. The Countryside Party will use the 'SV' brand. The change was announced by Huliak together with Independent MPs Ivan Sevcik, Pavel Luptak and Roman Malatinec, who belong to Huliak's party.