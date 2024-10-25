Anton Siekel to Be Slovak Olympic Committee President for Four More Years

Bratislava, October 25 (TASR) - Anton Siekel will lead the Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee (SOSV) for another term, with the decision being adopted at the 67th general assembly of SOSV held in Bratislava on Friday.

Siekel was the sole candidate for the post of SOSV president. He will hold it for the next four years, ending with the 2028 Summer Olympics due to be held in Los Angeles.

Siekel was nominated for the presidential post by 11 SOSV members. He was running for it for the third time. He became president for the first time in November 2016 and was re-elected in the autumn of 2021.

