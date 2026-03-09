Astrobiologist Musilova to Take Part in Simulated Space Mission Underwater

Bratislava, 9 March (TASR) - Astrobiologist Michaela Musilova will take part in a simulated space mission underwater at the Jules' Undersea Lab in Florida this year, TASR learnt at her press conference on Monday.

Musilova will be the commander of a four-member crew that will spend five days there. The aim is also to prepare for missions to the Moon and Mars.

"We'll be conducting various pieces of research relevant to preparing people for missions to the Moon and Mars. This involves various psychological, physiological and technical tests and equipment," said Musilova, adding that the crew will also conduct ecological research and clean up the environment. The simulating astronauts will live underwater the entire time and will only leave the station in diving gear. Musilova described water as the environment most similar to space, noting that technologies created by Slovak students will be among those tested on the mission.

Musilova also presented the MarsonautiSK competition - the first Slovak simulated space mission, which will take place in June. Teams of four to six secondary school and university students aged 18 and over can apply to take part. According to the astrobiologist, the mission will take place at the Kozmicky region station, which is part of the Roznava Observatory and the Gemer Educational Centre (both Kosice region).

Musilova noted that in addition to these activities, she'll continue the Astro Crown of the Earth project, which she heads in collaboration with NASA and various institutions around the world. This is a research and educational project in which the participants travel to the highest peaks of each continent and conduct various pieces of research there. She also heads a project in collaboration with the Comenius University Science Park, during which she collects samples of mosses and lichens from very cold environments around the planet.