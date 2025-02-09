Blanar: Coalition Talks Coming to End

(STVR, 'O 5 minut 12', February 9)



Speaking on STVR's discussion programme 'O 5 minut 12' (Five Minutes to Twelve) on Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister and Smer-SD vice-chair Juraj Blanar stated that the coalition negotiations are coming to a close, refusing to comment further on the issue.

"We're coming to an end. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. We're negotiating behind closed doors," said Blanar.

According to him, they want the coalition to continue, because there is no other political alternative to it. He didn't want to comment further on the talks. However, he announced that afterwards, "in a normal, transparent and public way", they'll say how and whether the coalition will continue or, if there is no agreement, what the next course of action will be. But he confirmed negotiations at "various levels" with all politicians who were part of the coalition.

Karas talked about a breakup of the ruling coalition, negotiations on a new coalition agreement and dealing of the cards anew. According to him, the only difference is that while at the beginning there were three coalition partners, now five entities want to participate in the coalition agreement.