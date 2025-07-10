First Round of National Defence Force Training Begins, President Joins in

Bratislava 10 July (TASR) - The Defence Ministry has processed approximately 240 more applications for training for the National Defence Forces (NDF), Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) stated on Thursday at a press conference at the Turecky Vrch military training area in Bratislava region to mark the start of the first round of training, adding that the number of applicants exceeded the current number of personnel in the active reserves.

The ministry has also responded to approximately 3,000 requests for detailed information.

President Peter Pellegrini is also taking part in the training. According to him, he won't have any special conditions or special treatment. He is prepared to stay at the training centre for the whole 14 days, adding that he will be able to carry out his presidential duties from there.

Kalinak noted that nine women are registered among the trainees in the current course. Chief-of-General-Staff of the Slovak Armed Forces Daniel Zmeko said that thanks to investment in the facility, the infrastructure of the area is ready for training.

The NDF is divided into three types of reserves. The operational reserves are mainly for people with military experience, such as former soldiers or people who have already undergone some type of training or basic military service and know what they would like to do in the military. Army recruits with no experience can sign up for the standby reserves. The NDF structure also includes reserves within which candidates can receive training without having to commit to the reserves. For completing the training and other duties, people will also receive an allowance and the pay of a soldier of respective rank. The ministry has also promised other benefits.