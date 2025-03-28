Blanar: Slovakia Can Develop Cooperation with Ireland in Vehicles and Tourism

Dublin, March 28 (TASR-correspondent) - Relations between Slovakia and Ireland are very good and aren't burdened by any outstanding issues, but there's still room to develop economic cooperation further in areas such as the automotive and defence industries and tourism, stated Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) following a meeting with his counterpart Simon Harris in Dublin on Friday.

Blanar highlighted that mutual trade between Ireland and Slovakia has increased five-fold, but it still only amounts to €700 million per year. "There's much more room for cooperation, and we've identified various areas for future cooperation. Apart from the traditional one, which is the automotive industry, of course, tourism, but also the defence industry, which is starting to become very busy," said the head of Slovak diplomacy. Despite the fact that Ireland is a neutral country and is not a member of NATO, it is interested in increasing defence spending, and Slovakia has something to offer in this area, opined Blanar.

According to him, the issue of the next European Union (EU) multi-annual financial framework, which is being discussed, is very important for both countries. "We've jointly stated, and here our views are very close indeed, that the Common Agricultural Policy is very important. We both have an interest in negotiating a better position within this policy," stressed Blanar.

The ministers also touched upon a current sensitive topic, namely the new US tariffs on car imports. Blanar pointed out that a trade war with the United States would significantly affect both the Slovak and Irish economies. "The trade war that would be triggered after these tariffs could cause huge problems for both economies. That's why we've agreed that we support the best efforts of the European Commission and European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, who's responsible for trade, and that we'll be of maximum assistance in these talks. It's important that we maintain constant contact with the new US administration and clarify our positions," he emphasised.

According to him, Slovakia and Ireland also share the same views on ending the war in Ukraine. "Our absolute interest is to encourage the US administration in the peacekeeping activity it's currently undertaking. We agreed that the European Union must be present at these negotiations because the sanctions adopted by the EU against Russia will certainly be on the table and need to be addressed," stated Blanar.

Blanar on Friday is ending the working trip that he's been on since Wednesday (March 26). He's visited the Netherlands and Ireland.