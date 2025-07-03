Pellegrini: Relations between Slovakia and Hungary Better Than Ever

Bratislava, 3 July (TASR) - Relations between Slovakia and Hungary are at their best-ever level, President Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Tamas Sulyok, who came for a one-day official visit to Slovakia.

According to Pellegrini, relations with Hungary are multifaceted, rich and intensive, which is reflected in political, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as in the area of people-to-people relations.

"It is natural that there are and will be areas on which we'll have different opinions. That's why it's essential that we're always able to speak frankly and openly about such issues, as good neighbours should," said Pellegrini, who sees a key role for both presidents in fostering a positive atmosphere in their relations. "I'm interested in harmonious inter-ethnic coexistence in Slovakia. I want Hungarians living in Slovakia to perceive our country with pride as their own home and homeland. This is the basis for building a prosperous future together on both sides of the Danube," he said.

The presidents discussed a number of topics. In the area of foreign policy, they agreed that in times of conflict it is essential to seek peaceful solutions. Pellegrini thanked Hungary for protecting Slovak airspace. He also highlighted mutual trade, cooperation in oil, gas and nuclear energy and a memorandum on cross-border projects. "I'm very glad that I discussed with the president the fact that the final text on cross-border health care provision is being finalised. This will be to the benefit of both populations, Slovaks living in Hungary and Hungarians living in Slovakia," stated Pellegrini.

The Slovak head of state also highlighted cooperation within the V4 (Visegrad Four: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia). Pellegrini and Sulyok agreed that the grouping works best if it cooperates on issues on which there is agreement. According to Pellegrini, Slovakia and Hungary share reservations over the RePowerEU roadmap for stopping imports of strategic energy raw materials from Russia. This initiative is seen by the two countries as a threat to energy security, economic stability and the fair treatment of EU-member states.

Sulyok explained that Hungary, as part of its V4 presidency, plans to emphasise the development of regional relations. He confirmed that relations between the countries are extremely good, pointing out that both countries support the accession of the Western Balkan countries to the European Union. He stated that it is important for the two countries to ensure affordable energy. According to the Hungarian head of state, the presidents also agreed on the issue of migration. "We consider the protection of external borders to be important, as well as stabilising the countries from which migrants leave for the Visegrad Four," he said.