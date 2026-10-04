Blanar: Slovakia Supports Statement Condemning Russian Threats against Diplomats

Bratislava/Kiev, 4 October (TASR) - Slovakia has joined a joint statement by diplomatic missions in Kiev, which view with concern the threat issued by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry against diplomats and foreign nationals in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) announced on Sunday.

"Russia is bound by the Vienna Convention and international humanitarian law. Russia will bear sole responsibility for any harm caused. We're staying in Kiev," stated Blanar, referring to the joint statement issued by the diplomatic missions in the Ukrainian capital.

On Saturday, Russia repeatedly called on foreign nationals and diplomats in Kiev to leave the city and to refrain from visiting Ukraine. "We note with concern that not everyone has heeded these warnings and that some people are knowingly exposing themselves to mortal danger," stated the Russian Foreign Ministry, adding that the Russian armed forces will continue to carry out massive strikes. It noted that "responsibility for any negative consequences lies solely with those who ignore this warning".

The Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry told TASR on Sunday that, for the time being, it is not making any changes to the operations of its diplomatic missions in Ukraine. According to its statement, the ministry is in contact with the Slovak Embassy in Kiev and the Consulate-General in Uzhhorod. It is assessing the security situation in close coordination with Slovak and Ukrainian security forces, as well as with the diplomatic missions of other countries in Ukraine.

"In view of the long-standing military activities taking place in Ukraine, we have crisis measures constantly on standby, which we're prepared to activate appropriately and swiftly should a risk assessment warrant it, so as to ensure the highest possible level of security for our diplomats," stated the Foreign Ministry.