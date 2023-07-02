Caputova Calls for Investigation of Dubnica nad Vahom Murder Circumstances

Bratislava, July 2 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova on Saturday called for a thorough investigation of the circumstances of the murder that occurred in Dubnica nad Vahom earlier this week.

"I spoke with Police Corps President Stefan Hamran, who confirmed to me that the police procedure that preceded this brutal act is being thoroughly investigated and that the public will be informed about the findings," the president wrote on Facebook.

According to Caputova, measures should be taken "so that we as society can effectively protect women experiencing violence and, in particular, so that we can prevent it".

At the same time, the president expressed her condolences to the bereaved of the victim, stressing that violence against women must never be condoned or belittled.

A 39-year-old woman was slashed to death in Dubnica nad Vahom on the morning of June 29, with the police detaining the suspect shortly after the attack. The man has been remanded in custody in the meantime and is facing charges of premeditated murder with a sexual motive.